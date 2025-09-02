Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Promethium Advisors LLC

Promethium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $156.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $24,945,543.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,204. This represents a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock worth $282,471,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

