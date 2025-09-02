Analyzing MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corsair Gaming and MGM Resorts International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.32 billion 0.72 -$99.18 million ($0.81) -11.02 MGM Resorts International $17.24 billion 0.63 $746.56 million $1.82 21.83

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Corsair Gaming and MGM Resorts International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 3 2 1 2.67 MGM Resorts International 1 8 14 1 2.63

Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. MGM Resorts International has a consensus target price of $48.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.90%. Given MGM Resorts International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and MGM Resorts International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming -6.00% -3.12% -1.54% MGM Resorts International 3.13% 19.39% 1.70%

Volatility & Risk

Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Resorts International has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Corsair Gaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

