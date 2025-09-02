Comparing Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) & Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forward Air and Knight-Swift Transportation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $2.47 billion 0.37 -$816.97 million ($5.99) -5.01 Knight-Swift Transportation $7.41 billion 0.96 $117.63 million $1.02 43.01

Analyst Ratings

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Air. Forward Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forward Air and Knight-Swift Transportation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 3 0 2.60 Knight-Swift Transportation 0 4 11 2 2.88

Forward Air presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus price target of $53.88, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Knight-Swift Transportation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Forward Air shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Forward Air has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knight-Swift Transportation has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and Knight-Swift Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air -6.86% -40.36% -3.77% Knight-Swift Transportation 2.22% 3.03% 1.70%

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Forward Air on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. This segment operated an average of 20,948 tractors, which comprised 18,821 company tractors and 2,127 independent contractor tractors, as well as 87,865 trailers. The LTL segment provides regional LTL transportation services through a network of approximately 120 service centers; and offers national coverage through partner carrier outside the network. This segment operated an average of 3,201 tractors and 8,482 trailers. The Logistic segment offers brokerage and other freight management services through third-party transportation providers and equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transportation services, including freight through third-party intermodal rail services on trailing equipment, such as containers and trailers on flat cars; and drayage services. This segment operated an average of 639 tractors and 12,730 intermodal containers. The company also provides repair and maintenance shop, equipment leasing, warranty, and insurance services; and warehousing and driving academy services, as well as manufactures trailer parts. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer and paper products, transportation and logistics, housing, and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.