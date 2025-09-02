Promethium Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Promethium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

