TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Cap Reaches $492.82 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $492.82 million and $51.06 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,211.98 or 1.00058122 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.71 or 0.00359255 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 494,515,083 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

