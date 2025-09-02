Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $0.0385 on Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Persistence token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Persistence has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $1.21 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110,211.98 or 1.00058122 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.71 or 0.00359255 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,416,686 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

