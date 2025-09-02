Sophon 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.19 Million (SOPH)

Sophon (SOPH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Sophon has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Sophon has a market capitalization of $58.80 million and $12.19 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sophon token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110,211.98 or 1.00058122 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.71 or 0.00359255 BTC.

Sophon Token Profile

Sophon was first traded on May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Sophon’s official message board is blog.sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon. The official website for Sophon is sophon.xyz.

Buying and Selling Sophon

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.02924509 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $13,725,883.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sophon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sophon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

