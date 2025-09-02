Pocket Network (POKT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.43 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $33.43 million and $1.43 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 2,376,850,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

