MPM Bioimpact LLC Acquires Shares of 1,132,950 MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX

MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,132,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MBX Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

MBX Biosciences Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of MBX stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

