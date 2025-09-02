Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Buys 3,290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

