Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 2,026 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $144.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

