Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $3.06 Million in Novartis AG $NVS

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE NVS opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $267.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.