Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Purchased by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 153.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs makes up about 8.4% of Atreides Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 2.82% of Astera Labs worth $277,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 112.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Astera Labs by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP increased its position in Astera Labs by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 707,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,648,670.33. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $17,138,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 518,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,728,116 shares of company stock valued at $239,272,181. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $199.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 325.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.