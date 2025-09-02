Perbak Capital Partners LLP Makes New $371,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips $COP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Melius Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Melius started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

