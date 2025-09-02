AWH Capital L.P. Takes $3.40 Million Position in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

AWH Capital L.P. bought a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. CoreCivic accounts for approximately 4.9% of AWH Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CXW. Wall Street Zen raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreCivic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $538.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.02 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

