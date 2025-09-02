Perbak Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 13,967 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,731.30. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,400. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,529. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

