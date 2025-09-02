Perbak Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 0.6% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

