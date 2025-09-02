Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in BlackRock $BLK

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,128.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $998.85.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

