Perbak Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Perbak Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,431 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 1.2% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perbak Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 407.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $66.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

