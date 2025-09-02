AWH Capital L.P. Has $6.31 Million Stake in WK Kellogg Co. $KLG

AWH Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,550 shares during the quarter. WK Kellogg accounts for 9.1% of AWH Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AWH Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of WK Kellogg worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price objective on WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen raised WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:KLG opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. WK Kellogg Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WK Kellogg had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $611.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.38%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

