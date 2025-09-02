iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN Stock Position Lessened by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,059 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 3.0% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $6,350,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,190.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 395,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 378,589 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 394,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $1,443,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.1396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.