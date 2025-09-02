Perbak Capital Partners LLP Makes New $734,000 Investment in Pentair plc $PNR

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Pentair makes up 0.5% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

