Perbak Capital Partners LLP Makes New $566,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,841,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,044,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,649,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7%

EXPD opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

