AWH Capital L.P. Invests $1.44 Million in BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

AWH Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. BrightView makes up approximately 2.1% of AWH Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AWH Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of BrightView at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BV. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,515,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 695,315 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 74.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,009,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 429,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 463,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 914,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 478.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $708.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.43 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $167,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,533,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,076,971.20. The trade was a 35.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amanda Marie Orders sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $1,034,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,446 shares in the company, valued at $568,231.88. This trade represents a 64.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BV. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

