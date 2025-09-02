McGrath RentCorp $MGRC Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 231.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of McGrath RentCorp worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trease Kristina Van sold 2,221 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $253,660.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $764,521.74. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,844,719.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,762.35. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,519 shares of company stock worth $2,645,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

