Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $14,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 389,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,851,527.75. The trade was a 27.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $63,428,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,518,433.34. This trade represents a 76.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,854,931 shares of company stock worth $383,522,881. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

