Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01). 20,664,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 13,971,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).
Mila Resources Trading Up 5.4%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.02 million, a PE ratio of -709.23 and a beta of 0.26.
Insider Transactions at Mila Resources
In other Mila Resources news, insider Mark Stephenson acquired 2,857,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £28,571.42. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
About Mila Resources
Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
