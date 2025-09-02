GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited $DLO

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 860,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,720,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 445,549 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,054,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 152,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

