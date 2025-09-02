Comparing Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) & Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shopify and Pathfinder Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $10.01 billion 18.34 $2.02 billion $1.79 78.93 Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shopify and Pathfinder Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 20 24 0 2.51 Pathfinder Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $150.27, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than Pathfinder Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Pathfinder Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 22.74% 12.00% 9.79% Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33%

Volatility & Risk

Shopify has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shopify beats Pathfinder Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

