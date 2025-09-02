Head to Head Comparison: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) & MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Presidio Property Trust and MSC Industrial Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 MSC Industrial Direct 0 3 1 1 2.60

MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus price target of $90.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. Given MSC Industrial Direct’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSC Industrial Direct is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and MSC Industrial Direct”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $18.92 million 0.38 -$25.63 million ($11.63) -0.43 MSC Industrial Direct $3.82 billion 1.31 $258.59 million $3.54 25.46

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSC Industrial Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and MSC Industrial Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -63.99% -21.64% -5.45% MSC Industrial Direct 5.30% 14.99% 8.39%

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats Presidio Property Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and customer care centers, customer fulfillment centers, regional inventory centers, and warehouses. The company serves individual machine shops, manufacturing companies, and government agencies. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

