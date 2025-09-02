Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 222.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.