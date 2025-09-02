Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $365.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

