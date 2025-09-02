The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 212.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $745.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $753.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

