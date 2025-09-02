Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.44% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,427,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 769,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 306,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $623.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

