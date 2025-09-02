Beacon Rise (LON:BRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Beacon Rise (LON:BRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Beacon Rise Price Performance

Shares of Beacon Rise stock opened at GBX 75 on Tuesday. Beacon Rise has a 52-week low of GBX 60.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.39. The firm has a market cap of £975,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.14 and a beta of -0.65.

About Beacon Rise

Beacon Rise Holdings plc (LSE: BRS) intends to acquire an education technology company or business or asset with operations in the education technology sector in the UK, EU and/or North America with strong underlying fundamentals, clear broad-based growth drivers and an identifiable market.

