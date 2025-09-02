dogwifhat (WIF) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $784.38 million and $158.82 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110,240.10 or 0.99992618 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.47 or 0.00359620 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,840,058 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifhat.us.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,840,057.973965. The last known price of dogwifhat is 0.77481416 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 729 active market(s) with $193,309,563.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifhat.us/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

