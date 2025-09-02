GEODNET Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.07 Million (GEOD)

GEODNET (GEOD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One GEODNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. GEODNET has a market capitalization of $46.07 million and $310.27 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GEODNET has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,240.10 or 0.99992618 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.47 or 0.00359620 BTC.

GEODNET Token Profile

GEODNET launched on September 20th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 989,289,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,164,483 tokens. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet_. GEODNET’s official website is www.geodnet.com.

GEODNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 989,289,568 with 317,164,483.62 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.14326118 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $347,646.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GEODNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GEODNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

