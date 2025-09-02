Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Reaches $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $726.45 thousand worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,383.75 or 0.03976251 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00021992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00008658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

