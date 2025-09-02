Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA) Releases Earnings Results

Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.60) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Aura Renewable Acquisitions Stock Performance

Aura Renewable Acquisitions stock opened at GBX 4 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.15. Aura Renewable Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.45. The stock has a market cap of £420,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -222.22.

Aura Renewable Acquisitions Company Profile

Aura Renewable Acquisitions plc focuses on acquiring businesses in the renewable energy sector supply chain in battery, wind, solar, biomass, hydropower, carbon capture, waste management, smart grids and green hydrogen supply chain, and sub-sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

