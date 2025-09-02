Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA) Releases Earnings Results

Aura Renewable Acquisitions (LON:ARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.60) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Aura Renewable Acquisitions Stock Performance
Aura Renewable Acquisitions stock opened at GBX 4 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.15. Aura Renewable Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.45. The stock has a market cap of £420,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -222.22.
Aura Renewable Acquisitions Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Renewable Acquisitions
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Renewable Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Renewable Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.