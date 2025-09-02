Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.88 Million in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 706.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ESAB by 1,128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. ESAB Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.15 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.80 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $841,630. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

