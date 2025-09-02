Graham Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,581 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,955,000 after buying an additional 19,500,437 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 233,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VALE stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 740.0%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.