Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 252.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,652 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVLV

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.