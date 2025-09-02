Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 444.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Bread Financial worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 488,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

