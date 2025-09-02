Betterment LLC Invests $259,000 in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,931 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,369,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,373,000 after acquiring an additional 931,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Regions Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 757,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

