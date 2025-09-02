Quarry LP Raises Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Quarry LP grew its position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1,546.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 44,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $7,975,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 108,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $19,585,349.28. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,830,064.16. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,530,522 shares of company stock worth $275,565,856. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.6%

Ares Management stock opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.45. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.96%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

