Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.25 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $138,585,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $161.26. The company has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

