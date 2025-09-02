Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

Shares of ODFL opened at $150.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

