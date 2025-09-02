Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

