MAI Capital Management Sells 3,154 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,914 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 505,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240,194 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

