Quarry LP Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Quarry LP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 359.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,874,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,729 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after acquiring an additional 920,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,046,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $104,863,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

